Seasiders looking to boost play-off bid with Rangers win

Scarborough Athletic's home game against Stafford Rangers today has a lot riding on it at both ends of the Evo-Stik Premier Division table.

Boro need a home win to keep themselves in fifth place, and in the fourth and final play-off spot, with sixth-placed Gainsborough Trinity just a point behind them.

There is an eight-point gap below Trinity to Basford United, so Steve Kittrick's team can strengthen their challenge for a play-off spot today with a positive result at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Stafford are 19th in the league table, just a point above the relegation zone, so they need to start picking up wins to edge to safety.

Alex Meechan and Andy Fearn are the managers at Stafford, taking over after the resignation of Steve Burr, and since they have gained control at the turn of the year Rangers have slowly improved in their previous four games, with three 1-1 draws against relegation rivals Workington and Lancaster, and Gainsborough, as well as a 5-0 success at fellow strugglers Grantham Town.

Also in the Premier Division today, third-placed Farsley Celtic entertain fourth-placed Nantwich, both sides being six points ahead of Boro, while leaders Warrington Town host Hednesford Town and second-placed South Shields are at home to Bamber Bridge.