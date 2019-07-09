See what odds the bookies have priced Scarborough Athletic at for the BetVictor Northern Premier title

Scarborough Athletic news
Scarborough Athletic news

The bookies expect South Shields to be BetVictor Northern Premier Division champions come the end of the 2019/20 season.

BetVictor, who have taken over sponsorship of the league from Evo-Stik, have priced Shields at 3/1, with Ashton United next in at 8/1.

Scarborough Athletic, heading into their first season under the stewardship of new manager John Deacey, are priced out at 14/1 along with promoted Morpeth Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

Boro's east coast rivals Whitby Town are 20/1 to lift the title, while BetVictor fancy Grantham Town and Mickleover Sports to be relegated, pricing them out at 33/1.

Former boss Steve Kittrick's Matlock Town are 25/1.

Bet on the BetVictor Premier League North here: https://www.betvictor.com/en-gb/sports/football/eng-northern-premier-outright/coupons/100/60401210/0/4432/0/PE/0/0/0/0/1