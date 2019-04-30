See who remains from Scarborough Athletic's last North Riding Cup final squad

Scarborough Athletic make a return to the Riverside Stadium for the North Riding Cup final on Thursday night when they tackle Marske United
Boro lost out to Middlesbrough by a single goal a year ago and there will be a much-changed squad this time around, with just seven players remaining from that 16.
1 - Tommy Taylor (Still a Boro player).
2 - Jack Johnson (Still a Boro player).
3 - Dave Merris (Still a Boro player).
4 - Jamie Price (Left Boro for Worksop, but has since departed the NCEL Premier champions).
5 - Josh Snowden (Left Boro and signed for Clitheroe).
6 - Sam Hewitt (Came back for pre-season, but was told he wasn't in Steve Kittrick's plans).
7 - James Cadman (Still a Boro player).
8 - Lewis Sugden (Left Boro and joined Clitheroe).
9 - James Walshaw (Still a Boro player).
10 - Michael Coulson (Still a Boro player).
11 - Max Wright (Returned to parent club Grimsby and recently made his debut after a spell at Boston).
12 - Chris Dawson (Currently on loan at Grantham Town from Bradford PA).
13 - Tom Morgan (Still a Boro player).
14 - Jorome Slew (Left Boro and moved south to Maldon & Tiptree).
15 - Josh Wallace (Has continued to play fro the Under-19s, also turning out in the Scarborough Saturday League).
16 - Jimmy Beadle (Started this season at Boro, before moving to Whitby).