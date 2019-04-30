See who remains from Scarborough Athletic's last North Riding Cup final squad

Boro line up after the final last year
Scarborough Athletic make a return to the Riverside Stadium for the North Riding Cup final on Thursday night when they tackle Marske United

Boro lost out to Middlesbrough by a single goal a year ago and there will be a much-changed squad this time around, with just seven players remaining from that 16.

1 - Tommy Taylor (Still a Boro player).

2 - Jack Johnson (Still a Boro player).

3 - Dave Merris (Still a Boro player).

4 - Jamie Price (Left Boro for Worksop, but has since departed the NCEL Premier champions).

5 - Josh Snowden (Left Boro and signed for Clitheroe).

6 - Sam Hewitt (Came back for pre-season, but was told he wasn't in Steve Kittrick's plans).

7 - James Cadman (Still a Boro player).

8 - Lewis Sugden (Left Boro and joined Clitheroe).

9 - James Walshaw (Still a Boro player).

10 - Michael Coulson (Still a Boro player).

11 - Max Wright (Returned to parent club Grimsby and recently made his debut after a spell at Boston).

12 - Chris Dawson (Currently on loan at Grantham Town from Bradford PA).

13 - Tom Morgan (Still a Boro player).

14 - Jorome Slew (Left Boro and moved south to Maldon & Tiptree).

15 - Josh Wallace (Has continued to play fro the Under-19s, also turning out in the Scarborough Saturday League).

16 - Jimmy Beadle (Started this season at Boro, before moving to Whitby).