SikSilk and Scarborough Athletic team up to launch new leisure range in town centre

The range is an exciting collaboration between Scarborough organisations.

All Scarborough Athletic players, juniors through to the first team, will sport the new tracksuits.

On Saturday October 22, a pop-up shop will be located inside the Brunswick for fans to get their hands on the new clothing range. Availability will be limited, with a VIP entry, 9am-10am, being offered, followed by general shopping from 10am to noon..

9am – 10am: VIP access, 10am – 12pm: General shopping

First 100 purchases will get a free SikSilk cap.

There will also be appearances and signing opportunities with Scarborough Athletic first team.

The range will then be available at the pitch-side club shop at the Flamingo Land Stadium the following Saturday, October 29; however it is expected that some sizes and items will have sold out.

Scarborough Athletic are scheduled to play at home to Spennymoor Town in the National League North on October 29.

For event updates and to sign up to the VIP early access visit: www.scarboroughathletic.com

A club spokesperson said: “Scarborough Athletic FC are grateful to SikSilk for their continuous support of the club and for collaborating on this range.

"As well as Marson & Co for sponsoring the players tracksuits, providing marketing, photography and digital support and for the Brunswick for the pop-up shop space.”