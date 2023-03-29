​Scarborough Ladies Under-14s bounced back with a thrilling 9-4 win at Fulford​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The visitors played some brilliant football and raced into a 3-0 lead with a brace from Alesha Grime, and a stunning strike from Jemima Chapman.

The hosts pulled one back through an own goal, but Gracie McLoughlin turned in a corner to put Boro 4-1 up. Another own goal reduced the deficit to two at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the interval, Boro again played brilliant one-touch pass and move, and were rewarded with Grime netting another two, Chapman completing her hat-trick and a Brooke Southren finish.

League champions Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites capped their unbeaten season with yet another win.

Tia Walker was in good form for Boro on her debut and there were stand out performances all around the pitch in a tremendous team display to keep the visitors’ title challenge on track.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Whites beat visitors Fulford 6-3 In their final league game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts started brightly and a thunderous shot from Sophie Overfield was tipped over the bar. But the relentless Boro pressure soon turned into goals by racing into a 3-0 lead with a hat-trick from star striker Lacey O’Hara with some fine strikes.

But Fulford never gave in and scored three goals in quick succession to make it 3-3 at the break.

The second half started in an end-to-end fashion, and Matilda Jordan struck from the edge of the box with a low finish to put the hosts in front again.

Great defending from Sophie Grey and Grace Roberts ensured Fulford were limited to few chances and battling displays from midfield duo Martha Stockill and Anna Donbavand helped get the ball forward. It wasn’t long till the home side struck again through O’Hara who fired home after a neat touch from Sophie Overfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe McArthur sealed the win with a neat finish after a fine run.

Girl of the game was a split decision awarded to Anya Joy for great play in midfield and Grace Leach for a dominant defensive performance.