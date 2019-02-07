Snainton beat Cayton to book Trophy final spot

Snainton defeated second division rivals Cayton Athletic 3-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night to seal their place in the Scarborough Saturday League Trophy final.

Andy Holt's Snainton team will now meet Division Two leaders Edgehill Reserves in the final.

Cayton Athletic''Picture by Simon Dobson

Ryan Collings scored twice in a keenly-contested cup clash, Rob Holt getting the other goal.

Andy Holt said:"I am delighted with the whole squad, and they all deserve to share the man of the match award."

Snainton play host to Eastfield Athletic in the league on Saturday, while Cayton head to Eastfield Town.