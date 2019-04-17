Snainton hit seven past Rosette as Collings fires five

Snainton beat FC Rosette 7-1 on Wednesday night at the Flamingo Land Stadium in Division Two of the Saturday League.

Ryan Collings smashed in five goals for Andy Holt's side to guide them to a comfortable victory.

Their other goals came from Regan Hewitt and Rafael Jackow.

Collings was named as Snainton's star man after his goalscoring exploits, while keeper Ben Rowe also impressed with a string of smart saves in the first half.

Al Wray bagged Rosette's solitary goal and was named as their man of the match.

