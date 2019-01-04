STEVE KITTRICK: Apologies for a dismal start to the new year

I want to issue an apology to the fans after the New Year’s Day defeat at Whitby Town.

I don’t understand it, I don’t get it, I can’t put my finger on what happened.

Hammering the players at this moment in time isn’t the right thing to do, but it isn’t good enough.

There is nothing wrong in the changing room, they are all still pulling the right way and I’m 100% behind my players.

We are just on a bad run of form.

All of the hard work we did at the start of the season is falling away at the moment and we have to stop that.

At this moment in time it is difficult to work out what is going wrong, but we will turn it around and get things sorted.

We have to be smart, clever and show more heart.

The players were told to go away and have a look at themselves and whether they want to be at the club.

The training ground is where we go from here.

We have to work hard and get it out of our systems.

We will turn that corner. I believe in it and the fans have got to believe in it.

We are without Bailey Gooda on Saturday because he is out for another five matches and Jamie Forrester is also suspended, while Wayne Brooksby is struggling with injury.

That means that we can’t make too many changes to the team.

We’ll be training on Thursday night though and we’ll go again.