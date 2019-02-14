STEVE KITTRICK: Bright future after some positive news

We have had some continued good news this week as we shape for the future of the club.

The fact that the club have been granted funding for the new stand is massive.

There have been many conversations that people can’t see when they are standing two or three deep, so a new stand will add to the match-day experience, which is what it is all about.

After lots of hard work from a lot of people at the club, this is another component in pushing us forward towards our goal of progressing through the leagues.

It was also great to see the Under-19s pull clear at the top of their division on Monday night with an 8-0 win against Pontefract.

It is a case of making small steps, but the pathway at the club is improving all the time under the leadership of Paul Exley.

It can be difficult for youngsters because at a certain age they can fall out of love with the game.

That can be the same for education at times.

So for the Scarborough Football Scholarship to provide both is great for our club and for the community as a whole.

They are getting help both on and off the field, which is brilliant.

Having an academy like this will hopefully keep Scarborough’s footballers on the right path because the last thing we want to do is to lose them.

We obviously have long-term aims of feeding more and more of the young lads into the first-team, so the junior set-up, the scholarship and the Under-19s will play a huge part in this.

Turning our attentions to Saturday’s game at Nantwich, we know we are in for another tough one, but as I say every week, you don’t get easy games in this league.

We have more players available than you can throw a stick at, which gives you a headache, but it is the sort you don’t mind.

We have Wayne Brooksby, Bailey Gooda and Kev Burgess all available for the game, so we’ve gone from the bare bones a few weeks ago to possibly having a few lads sitting in the stands.

Conversations will be had over the next few days because we’ll be looking to get things right for another very important game.

SCARBOROUGH FC 5-1 YORK / PHOTO FOCUS / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/photo-focus-scarborough-fc-5-1-york-city-1-9591575