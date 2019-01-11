STEVE KITTRICK: Huge positives going into tough clashes

Saturday’s result against Hednesford was a big one for the club, not only because of the three points, but also because we really produced a performance.

It was great to have Chris Bolder back in the dressing room, he brought plenty of positivity with him.

The lads played with a lot more freedom, which was great to see.

It was great for Ryan Watson to come in and score a couple of goals, he is a player who has a point to prove to the club he recently left and to himself.

There are a few things we need to address, like the fact that we conceded three goals, but that is something that we can focus on in our training sessions.

We have three big games coming up and we need to go into them in positive mood.

Saturday sees the visit of a good, resilient and strong Warrington side, we’ll have to be at our best for that game.

I watched them recently in their game against Basford and it was a case of two very good sides going about their business.

We go into Saturday without Bailey Gooda and Jamie Forrester, who are both suspended, we are also waiting on James Cadman and Wayne Brooksby.

On a brighter note we will welcome Flynn McNaughton into the squad.

He is a young and hungry local lad, who has done very well in training, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do.

We are expecting to have Luke Dean back down at the game on Saturday as well, which is great news for us.

He obviously still has a bit to go in the recovery from his operation, but he is getting closer and closer all the time.