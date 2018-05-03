STEVE KITTRICK: Job still to do after big celebration

Saturday was a great day for the club and I’m sure there are still a few people feeling it after those celebrations.

There are a good few stories that have come out of the night after we booked promotion. I heard Wally (James Walshaw) was playing a piano somewhere along the way and I got back to my hotel, but didn’t have a clue what room I was in.

We now have to get back to it again though because we still have jobs to do.

The lads have been amazing this season and they deserve everything that they have achieved.

Now it would be great if we could go on and win the big North Riding FA Senior Cup final at the Riverside Stadium in a couple of weeks.

Obviously we will be without a few players for the final, with Bailey Gooda and Tom White going back to their parent clubs, Nathan Valentine and Luke Dean miss the game through suspension.

There are a few options we have heading into the game and everybody will want to be involved.

We will also be taking Josh Wallace and Ben Atkinson from the Scarborough Football Scholarship up there and they will take their place on the bench.

After that game it doesn’t stop because we have six week of recruitment before pre-season starts at the beginning of July.

A number of players will want to play for Scarborough Athletic next season, some will come and some won’t because we have to get things right.

Our job is to entice players from a higher level because we will need them to help us progress even further forward.

The player merry-go-round starts now though and we have to be ready to make sure it works for us.

I am looking forward to next season now, it will throw up different grounds, different teams and different levels.

It will be an exciting time for the club, the players and also the fans.