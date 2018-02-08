STEVE KITTRICK: Loan stars providing a huge boost

Loan deals have been a massive part of our season so far and they have proved to be very valuable.

We are currently working on extending the deal of Bailey Gooda from Harrogate, while Tom White has committed to the end of the season from Gateshead.

If we can achieve this, then obviously we’ll be delighted, especially as we have Max Wright from Grimsby Town until the end of the season.

Loans are important to clubs at every level of the football pyramid, but it is about getting the right player in.

The lads we have in Max, Bailey and Tom have all bee young, hungry, intelligent and keen to learn.

They know that if they apply themselves then they can make a name for themselves and that will allow them to push on in the future.

We are a club on the up at the moment and the crowds are taking off, so we are a good proposition for these young players.

If they go back to their clubs and get their big break, or manage to progress further in the game then playing in front of a crowd like ours will be good experience for them.

We have all seen players go out in front of a big turn-out of fans and freeze or crumble.

These lads are all around the age of 20, so it is all part of a big learning curve for them.

It is the same for young Jack Johnson, who has been exceptional in recent weeks since breaking into the side.

We took Jack from Academy football at Halifax Town and he is part of a good footballing family, with his dad playing and his grandad turning out for Leeds and Doncaster.

Jack has grown into it at the tender age of 18, he will get better and stronger as well.

Josh Snowden is the same, he is another very good, young player on the periphery, who will get his chance in the not too distant future.

It is about showing that bit of faith in young players and then watching them progress.

That is what I want for Scarborough in the future, within the next few years I want two or three home-grown players to follow in the footsteps of Michael Coulson and Jimmy Beadle to become regulars in our starting XI.