STEVE KITTRICK: Looking bright after two victories

If you compare things to this time last week then it is looking a whole lot brighter.

Last season we had a good run in the FA Cup, but this season we bowed out early, which was a blow.

We have moved on well from that though. picking up two good results in a week, from that we look to be in a good position.

A lot of the teams in our division are playing FA Cup football this weekend, so there is the chance that we could move into the top two or three in the table.

If you were offered our start to the league season before things got underway then you’d probably take it.

You can’t underestimate anybody though, especially North Ferriby United.

We all know Chris Bolder, who is their manager, and we also know that they looked very good in the first half of our win against them a few weeks ago.

We had to change things around at the break and after that our second-half performance was excellent.

That is the beauty of our squad at the moment, there is so much versatility, which is great.

There is probably only James Walshaw, who you couldn’t or wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.

All the other lads can interchange their position, making my job as a manager that little bit easier.

In last week’s column I mentioned about the fact that we are still looking to strengthen our squad, but at the moment, we remain looking.

As I said it is about bringing in the right player and nobody will want to come in and spend time on the bench.

Speaking about new signings, it will be like having a new addition when Jack Johnson makes his return to the squad on Saturday.

He is expecting to get the all-clear after his collarbone injury on Friday.

Bailey Gooda will be back in the squad after missing the game on Tuesday against Tadcaster and we will monitor Luke Dean after he went off with a shoulder injury.

TADCASTER MATCH REPORT / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/cadman-at-the-double-as-scarborough-athletic-sink-tadcaster-1-9355724

POST MATCH VIDEO INTERVIEW / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/video-interview-with-scarborough-athletic-boss-steve-kittrick-after-the-tadcaster-win-1-9355802