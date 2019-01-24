STEVE KITTRICK: Raring to go ahead of Farsley test

We go into Saturday’s home game against Farsley Celtic in good shape.

Kev Burgess will be having a fitness test before Saturday's game.

Willo (James Williamson) came in and did very well on Tuesday night against Guisborough.

He looked strong and he has played every game for Ferriby this season, so he has the fitness levels.

We wanted to see if he could slot in there alongside Ross Killock and Josh Lacey and he showed us that he can.

I was also happy with Tom Davie’s performance, I thought he grew into the game.

Tom likes to get forward down the left and he is a player with a great delivery in his locker.

Ross limped off during the game, but that was just precautionary. He felt his calf, but he will be fine.

This is a big game for us and we go into it in a run of good form.

We obviously want to continue that, while Farsley will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at the hands of South Shields.

All our lads are 100% up for the game and really looking forward to getting their teeth into it.

I think maybe one or two had one eye on Saturday during Tuesday’s cup win, but we still got the result and produced a performance.

I was also very impressed with the two great goals we scored on the night through Jamie Forrester and Michael Coulson.

Hopefully we’ll manage a few more like that on Saturday.