STEVE KITTRICK: Sugden could make debut at Radcliffe

We’re hoping to have recent signings Lewis Sugden and James Walshaw available for our game at Radcliffe Borough on Saturday.

Wally wanted to play against Atherton on Saturday but we rested him as a precaution.

It’s about managing him and the 20-plus games for the rest of the season.

Lewis’ clearance didn’t come through in time to get him in contention on Saturday, but we’re hoping that will come through from America on Thursday or Friday so he can be available for this weekend.

Suggy is a good signing for us, he’s a top quality player who can play anywhere across the midfield. He’s a good, young player - one for the future too.

I thought we did well on Saturday, particularly in the first half.

We sat a little deeper in the second half and they came back into it a bit more, but it’s a good three points that keeps us on track.

Saturday was a prime example of how far we’ve come in the last couple of years.

When I first came to the club, we probably would’ve thrown that game away on Saturday, but the character of the players came through and we’ve come away with three points.

As I’ve said all along, if we can maintain an average of two points a game going forward, we’ll be there or thereabouts.

We had to alter our plans this week with our North Riding Cup game being called off on Tuesday.

It causes a few problems in that we had to switch things around - I’d expect that if there’s any doubt over the game for next week by Sunday, they’ll try to switch it to our place and we can definitely get it played then.

Radcliffe, like any other side at this level of football, won’t be an easy proposition.

Having said that, we go there confident of getting the victory.

If we want to get to the level we want to be at, we have to be beating sides like Radcliffe, but while we have to go into the game in a confident manner, we can’t be arrogant and go expecting to roll them over.

All the clubs at our level would love nothing more than to beat Scarborough, so they’ll be putting 110% into it and we’ll have to match that to come away with a positive result.