STEVE KITTRICK: Taddy win will build confidence

It was great to see such a reaction from the lads on Boxing Day when we beat Tadcaster at home.

That is what it was all about because we had to bounce back from our defeat at Hyde.

On another day, Saturday’s loss at Hyde could have been a very different story because we had the chances to come away 5-3 winners.

This is the attraction of football though, sometimes your luck is in and sometimes your opponents’ luck is in.

Hyde definitely had the rub of the green with their two deflected goals.

Against Tadcaster I thought it was just a good all-round performance and one that will give us plenty of confidence heading into our other tough games over the Christmas period.

Looking at the Clitheroe game, it is clear that we will have to be at our best because they have won their last two games scoring 10 goals in the process.

Then after that we take the trip up to play a South Shields side, who for me are the best team we have played this season.

They have some excellent players and I believe that if you are the team that hangs on in there and finishes close to them then you’ll be promoted at the end of the season.

We are still in the hunt for that, which is what you have to look at rather than analysing the season to date.

We have to keep our nerve until April, that is what you are measured on.

There will be good days and there will be bad days, but we know exactly where we want to be by the end of the season.

Going into our next few games we have everyone fit and available.

We have to build on the Tadcaster win and get out there and do it.