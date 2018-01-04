STEVE KITTRICK: We must maintain our levels

We set ourselves some targets over the Christmas period, and with all the games played we are happy with the outcome.

Nine points was what we were looking at, though in our minds we were hoping to secure all 12.

Bailey Gooda

If you’d have asked me where I thought we would drop the points I would have said at South Shields rather than Hyde, but we have bounced back so well from that defeat on December 23.

You could see from the performance of the lads at South Shields that the lads looked after themselves over the Christmas period.

It is very easy to get tucked into that extra mince pie like me and Humey (Mark Hume) might have done.

We now have to carry things forward, the lads have set their levels during the win against South Shields, now we have to stick to them.

We are on a three-match winning run at the moment, which is something we obviously want to continue.

Droylsden won’t make it easy for us to do that at the weekend though because they are another very useful side.

They have two or three players that used to play for me at Telford, so it will be nice to see them, but they won’t be doing us any favours.

It is a tough place to go and it will be a completely different game to the ones we have faced over the Christmas period.

Ahead of the game we are waiting on midfielder James Cadman, who picked up a knock on his ankle against Shields.

We’ll leave him until later in the week and then assess things.

Danny Stimpson may also be available after a nasty virus which hospitalised him, but again, we’ll have to see how things are.

At the moment we are also looking to extend the loan deal of young defender Bailey Gooda from Harrogate Town.

Bailey was outstanding against Shields, but his loan is not up until January 11 so we can’t confirm anything until then.

We’ll be talking to Harrogate in the meantime to see if we can get the deal extended.