STEVE KITTRICK: We're down to the bare bones at the back

We were down to the bare bones on Saturday - there’s no getting away from that.

We had one defender playing in their correct position, and against a strong side like Farsley, that was always going to be an issue.

Having said that, I don’t feel the result reflected how the game panned out at all.

We’ve created some good chances and should’ve had a penalty too.

I spoke to the referee after the game and he said he always looks at the reaction of the players after any incident - I’m not a fan of that approach at all.

Farsley are known for going over the top with their reactions to incidents and surrounding the ref, they’re clever and they do that well.

They’re a good side though and up there with Shields for a reason.

I think all the top sides have to play each other still, so it’s all to play for.

While we have fallen back a little from the title picture, we have a lot to play for still - we have to go to Shields, Warrington and Nantwich and have some big games coming up.

We have another tough away trip on Saturday as we make the trip to Marine, who are one of the form teams in the league at the moment.

We’ll have a look at Ross Killock through the week and see if he’s fit to return, but it looks like we’ll still be low on numbers defensively.

James Cadman will hopefully be back in for the Marine game. We have to be patient with Cads and look after him at the moment and that is what we’re doing.

Bailey (Gooda) and Kev (Burgess) should be back the following week, so hopefully we’ll start to get back to our familar set-up sooner rather than later.

Will Annan and Luke Dean will get back into training this week as they start their return from injuries.

They’ll no doubt take a few weeks to get back up to speed with things.

We need to be patient with one or two lads too, especially the younger lads like Flynn (McNaughton) and George (Walmsley).

It’s a huge step from playing age group or academy football and we need to be patient with them.