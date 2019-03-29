STEVE ROBERTS: Working on the positives from Saturday

We may have lost 1-0 at Buxton on Saturday, but there were lots and lots of aspects that we can look positively on.

Having said that, by the time Saturday comes around, we will have spoken about and worked on a few things to hopefully put us in a better place.

There are areas we can improve on, like upping the tempo.

I still think we can do that by at least 20 or 30%, we really have the ability to attack teams at pace.

When we do things quickly that is when we look a very good side.

That is the same when we get the ball wide and put our crosses into the box.

On Saturday we welcome Wayne Brooksby back from suspension and I’m hoping to have young Matty Bowman available as well, both of these lads will offer us more options as we look to get a bit more success out wide.

Saturday at Buxton also showed us that we need to get our shots away in and around the box, rather than trying to walk the ball into the back of the net.

If you have a go from the edge of the box, the ball can end up going anywhere and there is the chance it might drop to one of your teammates in a better position.

The chances were there on Saturday though and a goal was coming, frustratingly it didn’t arrive in the 90 minutes though.

Preparation is the key for every game and I’ll be making sure we are ready for Saturday.

After that it is up to the players to go out and do it for themselves, the club and the supporters.

I haven’t been getting a lot of sleep since taking over because you always have things going around your head, especially after the defeat on Saturday.

I just want to do well for the club as well.

There is still a chance that we can sneak into the play-offs.

You always get that dark horse and nine times out of 10 they are the side that goes on to do well.

Lancaster are a side in form at the moment, so it won’t be easy on Saturday, but if we can get that result, then who knows what can happen?