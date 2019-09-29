SUNDAY DIV 1: Rowley and Freer fire Newlands to victory against Trafalgar

Newlands continued their superb start to the Scarborough Sunday League Division One season with a 4-1 home win against Trafalgar.

Callum Myers pulled off a great save for the hosts to deny Traf early on.

Newlands opened the scoring when Dan Freer reacted quickest after his spot-kick had been saved, then Brad Rowley doubled the hosts' lead with a neat finish.

Rowley then combined in a one-two with Freer, the latter slotting home to make it 3-0 and the win was sealed by Rowley's second, Traf grabbing a late consolation.

Rowley was named as man of the match for Newlands with Freer also impressing, but boss Dan Sheader hailed his whole team's efforts in another great win.

Valley's fine start to the season continued with a 4-0 win at Cayton Corinthians.

Max Gage broke the deadlock for Valley with a sumptuous 20-yard curled effort into the top corner.

Not long after Sam Westmoreland nipped past his defender and acrobatically volleyed the ball over the Cayton keeper from 25 yards.

After the break, Valley started brightly and captain Danny Appleby capped off a fine passing move as he finished from close range.

Then 10 minutes from time Harry Ward added to the lead when he broke in behind the home defence and rifled the ball into the top corner.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "Credit to Cayton they were a great side and battled with 11 men. The man of the match goes to the whole team, who dug in and some fantastic goals.

"It was a very tough game and everyone dug in with no subs."

The home side were severely depleted as five players didn't turn up as the game was originally called off before going ahead, their star players being centre-back Leeroy Donaldson and central midfielder Kieran Friett.

Angel's home game with West Pier was postponed due to the wet weather.