SUNDAY DIV 2: Roscoes romp into top spot after 9-2 win at Fylingdales

Roscoes Bar claimed top spot in the Scarborough Sunday League Division Two table thanks to a 9-2 win at Fylingdales, who played most of the second half with 10 men after the dismissal of Lee Brennan.

Player-manager Simon Forde put the villagers ahead after 10 minutes, and then man of the match Graeme Farrah cut inside from right wing and scored with a left foot shot,

A Gary Hepples penalty put the away side in front and then Sam Collin put them 3-1 ahead at the break.

After the interval, Gary Hepples scored again, as did Collin, with Matty Rowley, Carl Hepples, Andrew Rowley with a cross-cum-shot which went over keeper to top corner, also notching, and then Alex Muir whipped one into top corner to make it 9-2.

Forde also notched his second to pull it back to 6-2, with Tyren Lettin their man of the match..

Angel Athletic Reserves worked hard for their 2-0 win at previously unbeaten Eastfield Athletic.

The visitors maintained their own unbeaten record thanks to two second-half goals from Harry Holden.

With only 15 minutes left Damon Cook was brought down by an Eastfield player, and Holden calmly slotted home the spot-kick to give Angel the lead.

The visitors made it two in the closing moments after a counter-attack, Holden beating the offside trap before taking the ball around the Eastfield keeper and securing the points.

Tom Venner and debutant Ash Short shone for Angel, with their whole midfield battling hard, with centre-back Tom Hickin man of the match for Angel after another superb display.

Castle Tavern claimed a 3-1 victory against Saints.

Saints opened the scoring but then Thamuer Dridi netted twice for Tavern, with Paul Nuttall scoring the other to seal the win.

Man of match for the victors was Paul Mills, who put in a high-class performance at centre-back, as opposed to his usual striking role. Dridi and Miles I'Anson also played very well.

Tavern boss Dan Thomas said: "It was a really strong performance from the lads to come from 1-0 down to win 3-1. Overall it was a great team performance, we battled well and played some good football at times. It could have been a bigger scoreline too."