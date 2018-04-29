SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel and Hush wrap up title wins

Angel Athletic celebrate winning the Sunday League Division One title. Pictures by Steve Lilly.
Angel Athletic and Hush sealed the Sunday League Division One and Division Two titles respectively this morning.

Both sides won their title shoot-outs with Trafalgar and Valley respectively to seal their title wins.

Hush beat Valley to wrap up the Division Two title

Angel Athletic battled back from 2-0 down to beat Trafalgar and seal a remarkable title win in their first season in Division One.

Traf led 2-0 at the break after goals from Danny Glendinning and Liam Salt, but second-half goals from man of the match Neil Thomas, Jamie Bradshaw and Jackson Jowett, who scored the goal of the game with a superb volley from 25 yards, sealed a dramatic comeback and the title for Dan Jones and Gary Thomas' side.

A delighted Jones said: "We've worked so hard all season and for the lads to get the rewards for that is a great feeling. We're delighted to win the Division One title in our first season in the league."

Hush wrapped up the Division Two honours after beating Valley 3-1 in their title decider.

Two goals from Zac Hansen and a Callum Myers strike handed them the win they needed to wrap up the title in their first season.

Delighted player-boss Dan Sheader said: "I can't give a man of the match today, the whole side were unbelievable.

"What a season it has been for us in our first season together. Chuffed to bits with the lads they've been fantastic.

"To go unbeaten all season in the league was a great effort, I'm really pleased with every single one of them."

Elswehere, West Pier conceded their game at Fylingdales in Division One as they couldn't raise a side.