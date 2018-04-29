SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel and Hush wrap up title wins

Angel Athletic and Hush sealed the Sunday League Division One and Division Two titles respectively this morning.

Both sides won their title shoot-outs with Trafalgar and Valley respectively to seal their title wins.

Hush beat Valley to wrap up the Division Two title

Angel Athletic battled back from 2-0 down to beat Trafalgar and seal a remarkable title win in their first season in Division One.

Traf led 2-0 at the break after goals from Danny Glendinning and Liam Salt, but second-half goals from man of the match Neil Thomas, Jamie Bradshaw and Jackson Jowett, who scored the goal of the game with a superb volley from 25 yards, sealed a dramatic comeback and the title for Dan Jones and Gary Thomas' side.

A delighted Jones said: "We've worked so hard all season and for the lads to get the rewards for that is a great feeling. We're delighted to win the Division One title in our first season in the league."

Hush wrapped up the Division Two honours after beating Valley 3-1 in their title decider.

Two goals from Zac Hansen and a Callum Myers strike handed them the win they needed to wrap up the title in their first season.

Delighted player-boss Dan Sheader said: "I can't give a man of the match today, the whole side were unbelievable.

"What a season it has been for us in our first season together. Chuffed to bits with the lads they've been fantastic.

"To go unbeaten all season in the league was a great effort, I'm really pleased with every single one of them."

Elswehere, West Pier conceded their game at Fylingdales in Division One as they couldn't raise a side.