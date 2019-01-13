SUNDAY LEAGUE / Angel and Trafalgar both hammer 10 in comfortable wins

Sunday League Division One title challengers Trafalgar and Angel both smacked in 10 goals in comfortable wins that maintained their respective bids for top spot.

Champions Angel hammered Newlands 10-2.

Striker Danny Collins led their charge with four goals, while Jackson Jowett and Ben Mason also hit two apiece.

Angel's other goals came via Lloyd Henderson and Martin Cooper, with Mikey Pickering named as their man of the match.

Dan Thomas hit two goals for Newlands on his debut, while Duncan McDermott also impressed in his first game for the club.

Jonny Manson was Newlands' man of the match.

Trafalgar ensured they stayed in the title race with a resounding 10-1 win at West Pier.

Pier took the lead through Danny Bradbury, but a Jack Ramos treble and doubles from man of the match Danny Glendinning and Jamie Patterson had Traf on their way to the three points.

Jimmy Beadle, Sam Garnett and player-boss Joel Ramm also got on the scoresheet for the victors.

Mikey Anderson was Pier's man of the match.

Valley edged out Cask by a 2-1 scoreline.

Cask took the lead through Sam Turner, who finished well from Zac Hansen's ball into the box, but Valley skipper Danny Appleby equalised to ensure parity at the break.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when Ryan Link was sent off.

The points were secured for Valley when Greg Dixon whipped a free-kick into the box and Appleby was on hand to score at the back post.

Valley boss Ben Kristiansen was delighted with his entire side's performance.

Liam Mintoft shone for Cask at right-back.

Angel Reserves continued their march towards the Division Two title with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Roscoes Bar.

Roscoes took the lead through Gary Hepples, but Regan Hewitt converted Jake Moore's cross just before the break to level matters up.

Moore then got on the scoresheet himself to hand Angel a 2-1 lead, but Aaron Armstrong gave away a penalty when he brought George Allen down in the box and Gary Hepples duly swept home from the spot to make it 2-2.

Angel weren't to be denied the win though and the points were secured when Benny Davis arrowed a strike past the Roscoes keeper from the edge of the box.

Shaun Dolan and Davis were named as Angel's star men, while Matty Rowley donned the gloves while carrying a knock for Bar and stood out alongside Andrew Rowley, playing his first game in four years.

Saints FC stay in second spot after a 2-2 draw at third-placed Cayton Corinthians.

The visitors took the lead through James Beasley and they maintained their lead until Dave Barber equalised for Cayton after the break.

Steven Frederiksen's men then took the lead through sub Ryan Jones, but a ball over the top found Beasley and he lashed home to seal a 2-2 draw for Saints.

Beasley was Saints' star man, while left-back Kyle Ireland shone for Cayton.

Castle Tavern and Eastfield Athletic failed to find the back of the net as they drew 0-0.

The best chance of the game fell to Tavern's Shane Holt in the dying stages, but he was denied by the Athletic keeper and the points were shared.

Tavern boss Wayne Shaw singled out new signings George Elliott and Chris Rooke, Holt and Paul McFegan also played well.

RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Angel 10-2 Newlands, Valley 2-1 Cask, West Pier 1-10 Trafalgar

DIVISION 2

Castle Tavern 0-0 Eastfield Athletic, Cayton 2-2 Saints, Roscoes Bar 2-3 Angel Reserves