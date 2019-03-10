Sunday League / Angel hammer Fylingdales while Pier and Newlands share the spoils

Angel moved a step closer to retaining the Division One title after they hammered Fylingdales 18-0.

Man of the match Jackson Jowett fired four to set Dan Jones' men on their way, while Danny Collins and Joe Gallagher hit hat-tricks.

Player-boss Jones and Liam Mancrief added two apiece, with goals from Jordan Mintoft, Ben Mason, Joe Wright and Jake Moore completing their scoring.

West Pier and Newlands couldn't be separated after a 1-1 draw.

Drew McCoubrey grabbed Newlands' solitary goal, while Pier sealed a share of the spoils thanks to Sam Jackson's strike.

Duncan McDermott and Dan Virr impressed for Newlands, but boss Lee Dolan singled out 17-year-old left-back Liam Webster.

Valley v Trafalgar was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Division Two, Cayton Corinthians cruised to a 16-2 hammering of Eastfield Athletic, who drew positions out of a hat for the fixture.

Si Coupland was among the goals for Cayton, banging in six, while man of the match Dave Barber hit a hat-trick.

Harry Holden, Jamie Heritage and Dan Bywater all hit two apiece, with Tyler Beck also on the scoresheet.

Corey White hammered in a stunning long-range strike for Athletic that made it 1-1, but Cayton took over.

Luke Church hit Eastfield's other goal.

Castle Tavern's home clash against Saints was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

