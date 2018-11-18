SUNDAY LEAGUE / Angel's first team spot on to knock out battling Reserves

Angel Athletic needed penalties to knock their Reserves out of the Kenwood Cup after a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

The first team led through Danny Collins' strike, but Aaron Armstrong headed in in the last minute for the Reserves to send the game to penalties.

Unfortunately for the battling Reserves, Stephen Whitaker, Matty Forsyth and Shaun Dolan missed from the spot, and despite keeper Ben Rowe saving Jackson Jowett and Joe Gallagher's pens, player-boss Dan Jones, Gary Thomas and Kurtis Henderson all netted to seal the win for the firsts.

Subs Kurtis Henderson and Dan Marston were the stand out players in a lacklustre display for the first team, while Reserves boss Macauley Riley was delighted with his entire team's performance.

Fylingdales edged a 5-4 thriller at Roscoes Bar.

Si Forde was in fine form in front of goal, hammering in a hat-trick for Dales, with goals from Jack Gale and a long-range strike from Jimmy Landers.

Gary Hepples and George Allen hit two goals apiece for Bar, while Allen also missed a late penalty.

Jack Worthy, Craig Spooner and Gary Hepples shone for Bar.

Newlands won 5-2 at Cask.

Drew McCoubrey and Kyle O'Toole bagged a brace apiece for Lee Dolan's side, with their other goals coming from Jack Hakings.

Cask's goals came via Rob Whitehead and Aiden McCallion.

Ellis Sellers was Newlands' man of the match at centre-back, while Jack Brown played well at the back for Cask.

West Pier beat second division Cayton Corinthians 5-3.

Rich Tolliday fired in a matchwinning hat-trick for Pier, with Luke Delve scoring the other two.

Cayton battled hard in defeat, their goals coming from Chris Hannam, Nicko Dunn and Dave Barber.

Jack James was Pier's man of the match, while Ste Molloy, Hannam and Liam Scott shone for Cayton.

Valley battled back to beat Saints 4-1.

Saints led at the break, Rafal Jackow's strike taking a wicked deflection and finding the back of the net.

But a second-half hat-trick from Brad Marshall and a Brad Parkin strike sealed a 4-1 win for Ben Kristiansen's side.

Marshall and Neil Forsyth were the star men for Valley.

Eastfield Athletic beat Castle Tavern 6-2 in Division Two.

Paul Oldroyd was the star man for Eastfield, hammering four first-half goals to help his side to a 4-1 lead, veteran Geoff Osguthorpe scoring Tavern's goal via a fortuitous deflection.

Second-half goals from James Young and Luke Beaver sealed the win for Athletic, despite Jamie Fowler netting a consolation goal for Tavern.

Oldroyd and Hickin were the star men for Athletic.

RESULTS

KENWOOD CUP:

Angel Athletic Reserves 1-1 Angel Athletic (First team won 3-2 on pens), Roscoes Bar 4-5 Fylingdales, Cask Inn 2-5 Newlands, Valley FC 4-1 Saints, West Pier 5-3 Cayton Corinthians

DIVISION 2:

Castle Tavern 2-6 Eastfield Athletic