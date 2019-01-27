Sunday League / Angel see off Traf to seal spot in semis

Angel sealed a 2-0 win over rivals Trafalgar to move into the last four of the Kenward Cup.

Dan Jones and Gary Thomas' Angel side battled against the wind in the first half and managed to keep the score at 0-0 heading in at the break.

Trafalgar's Danny Glendinning is put under pressure by Lloyd Henderson. Picture by Andy Standing.

Substitute Cameron Dobson opened the scoring five minutes after replacing the injured Jamie Bradshaw, turning and firing in with his left foot.

The victory was complete when Jackson Jowett fired in at the second attempt after his initial effort had been saved.

Joint-gaffer Gary Thomas singled out the midfield trio of Joe Gallagher, Neil Thomas and Matthew Griffiths in a solid team effort.

Traf player-boss Joel Ramm wasn't impressed with his side's performance in a game of limited attacking openings.

Newlands will join Angel in the last four after they held their nerve from the spot to knock out Valley 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Valley led 3-1 at the break, their goals coming from a Danny Appleby brace and Michael Hernandez's goal, Drew McCoubrey netting Newlands' goal.

Lee Dolan's side charged back in the second half, Kile Fields hammering in a hat-trick after moving into midfield to put Newlands 4-3 up and seemingly heading for the last four.

Andy Roebuck had other ideas though, smashing in a superb last-gasp free-kick to send the game to pens (video above).

Newlands sealed a 4-2 win from the resulting shoot-out, despite Macca Lacey seeing their first effort saved by Phil Holden.

Lee McLaughlin, Jack Hakings, Fields and Josh Welburn all scored from the spot in a 4-2 win.

Newlands' keeper Mike Hinton made two superb saves from Brad Marshall and Neil Forsyth to send his side through, despite Appleby and Hernandez scoring from the spot.

Fields was Newlands' man of the match, while Valley boss Ben Kristiansen was pleased with his entire side's performance.

Fylingdales also won on penalties to seal their spot in the semi-finals, beating West Pier 3-2 from the spot after an all-action 5-5 draw.

Pier opened up a lead via a deflected effort but were 4-1 up at half-time, Chris Shrimpton hitting two and Si Forde and Harry Purves also finding the back of the net.

Visitors Pier battled back to take a 5-4 lead, but Purves hammered in a last-gasp free-kick to make it 5-5 and send the game to pens.

Dales sealed the 3-2 win from the spot despite Forde and Adam Crookes missing their penalties as Jake Faichney, Purves and Shrimpton fired in their efforts.

Right-back Ste Stones was Dales' man of the match, while player-boss Tommy Gray also singled out Purves and Shrimpton.

Eastfield Athletic are also in the draw for the semi-finals after beating Castle Tavern 3-2.

Paul Oldroyd netted two headers and an own goal sent Andy Thorpe's side into a 3-0 lead.

Back battled Tavern, Dan Blanchard scoring to make it 3-1 with a good finish from an angle.

Paul Mills then made it 3-2 after lobbing the keeper from edge of the box to set up an interesting finale, but Athletic had done enough to seal the win and their place in the semi-finals.

Jamie Osborne was Athletics's star man after an all-action display, while George Elliott, Robin Goforth and Luke Page impressed for the improving Tavern.

Angel Reserves moved closer to the Division Two title after an 8-2 win over Roscoes Bar.

Marcus Mockridge smashed in four first-half goals as Angel opened up an 8-0 lead at the break.

Benny Davis, Steven Whitaker and two own goals also added to Angel's tally.

Roscoes battled back after half-time via goals from Gary Hepples and Matty Rowley, but the damage had already been done in the opening 45 minutes.

Regan Hewitt was Angel's man of the match, while Mockridge also claimed some plaudits thanks to his four goals.

Saints and Cayton Corinthians shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw.

Si Coupland's strike had Cayton 1-0 up at the break, but Saints battled back to lead 2-1.

Cayton appeared to have sealed the victory after Rich Howes and Coupland found the back of the net for 3-2, but Saints again battled back to seal a share of the spoils.

Rob Holt hit two goals for Saints, with Aaron Padgham also scoring.

Keeper Luke Chambers was Cayton's man of the match after making a string of superb saves, while Holt was Saints' star man.

RESULTS

KENWARD CUP

Eastfield Athletic 3-2 Castle Tavern, Fylingdales 5-5 West Pier (Fylingdales won 3-2 on pens), Newlands 4-4 Valley (Newlands won 4-2 on pens), Trafalgar 0-2 Angel

DIVISION 2

Angel Reserves 8-2 Roscoes Bar, Saints 3-3 Cayton