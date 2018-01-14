SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel soar into pole position after win at Roscoes

Angel soared into top spot in the Sunday League top flight after an 11-0 win at Roscoes Bar.

The home side started strongly but failed to take advantage of a sluggish opening 15-20 minutes from Angel, and the visitors soon made them pay for this as they surged into a 5-0 lead by the interval.

Macca Youngson on the ball for Angel Reserves at Radio Scarborough during their 6-0 win

Roscoes went down to 10 on 55 minutes as a player had to leave early, so with no subs the hosts had to battle on and Angel picked them off at regular intervals to win 11-0.

Danny Collins led the way for the visitors with four goals, while his striking partner Cameron Dobson scored a perfect hat-trick to cap a fine display.

Matthew Griffiths hit the goal of the game with a thumping volley from the edge of the penalty area, while youngster Benny Davis and Martin Cooper also notched, with sub Shaun Outhart deflecting the final goal into the net off his shoulder from a pinpoint Daniel Jones cross.

Harry Harman was man of the match for Roscoes for a fine display on the left wing but boss Lee Paterson gave credit to all 11 players who turned up.

Angel Reserves (blue kit) in action against Radio Scarborough

Dobson and Collins shared the man of the match award for Angel.

Newlands romped to a 10-0 win against a heavily depleted Ayton side, with striker Stew Bates netting his 300th goal for the club in the process.

Bates banged in a hat-trick on his way to reaching his landmark, with Dan Freer also scoring three and the impressive Lewis Weller notching a brace.

Jack Hakings and Liam Cooper also scored for Newlands with youngster Ben Dolan also impressing, one of several home players staking a claim for a starting spot in the crucial game against old rivals Trafalgar next weekend.

Six Ayton Reserves players stepped up, while the visitors also had to sign three players on the morning of the game to get 11 players to the game at Snainton, with two established first-team players crying off a couple of hours before kick-off.

Shaun Dolan, who took charge of the first game since the departure of player-boss Mark Plumpton last weekend, said: "All 11 lads deserve a lot of credit for battling for whole game against a strong Newlands side. Luke Dunn was the man of the match, the score could have been a lot higher without his fine saves in goal."

Valley claimed top spot in Division Two after a 3-1 win at Ayton Reserves.

Debutant Jonny Mowatt headed in powerfully on 12 minutes from a corner to put Valley in front, and the visitors doubled their lead early in the second half through Brad Marshall's superb half-volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Keeper Stefan Campbell made a superb save to keep out Ayton defender Leroy Donaldson's free-kick before either side had scored and Campbell made another stop before half-time from the same player.

Chrissy Hannam then headed in a Liam Scott corner to halve the deficit for Steven Frederiksen's troops.

Jamie Taylor made a top save to keep out a Valley effort before the away side finally sealed their win on 80 minutes when a Danny Appleby cutback was fired in by man of the match Marshall.

Mowatt also impressed for Ben Kristensen's victorious Valley team.

Keeper Taylor was man of the match for Ayton, with defenders Donaldson and Ste Molloy also on top form.

West Pier moved into the quarter-finals of the Kenward Cup with a 3-2 win at home to 10-man Fylingdales.

The hosts went in front early on through Danny Cooper's left-footed finish but Adam Crookes volleyed in from a corner to make it 1-1 at the break.

Pier added two more goals after the break, Cooper again on target to make it 2-1 from a Rich Tiolliday cross and then Cooper was brought down in the area but let Tolliday take the spot-kick.

Fylingdales fought back again and scored a second when Harry Purves slammed in a shot from the edge of the box after fine work from Jimmy Landers.

The hosts hit the bar and had one cleared off the line, but the villagers made Pier work hard for a win despite playing the full 90 with a man less and almost forced extra-time when a late header flashed a foot wide of the goal.

Pier boss Paddy Parke said: "That is three wins on the bounce for the lads now and things are starting to look up for us.

"Danny Cooper was man of the match but Tolliday also worked very hard up front all game and should have had more goals."

Player-boss Jamie Wassall said his whole Dales team deserved to share the man of the match award for a great battling performance.

Angel Reserves had a much easier passage into the final eight, Kurtis Williamson smashing in four as his side cruised to a 6-0 win at Radio Scarborough.

Williamson scored his first two goals from close-range, then central midfielder Marcus Mockridge added a third then Williamson completed his hat-trick before the interval.

Striker Williamson added a fifth after the break and Mockridge completed his brace to seal the win.