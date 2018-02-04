SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel soar into semis of County Cup

Angel saw off a spirited comeback from visiting Britannia Inn to move into the last four of the North Riding County FA Sunday Cup.

Dan Jones' side thought they'd taken the lead inside three minutes, but Danny Collins' goal was controversially disallowed after the offside flag was raised.

Angel were further frustrated minutes later when their visitors from Teesside took the lead.

That lead didn't last too long though, Cameron Dobson levelling matters up before Joe Gallagher struck to send the hosts into the lead.

Britannia battled back for parity again, but Dobson's precise lob followed by a superb volley from the edge of the box from Collins handed Angel a 4-2 advantage.

It was 5-2 to Jones' side at the break, James Gunn firing in from close-range after smart approach play from Dobson.

With the game seemingly put to bed, Angel made a couple of switches at the break and Britannia came flying out of the traps for the second half, finding the net twice to to make it 5-4 and set up a potentially tense finale to the quarter-final clash.

Angel roared back into the game though and regained their ascendancy via a goal from sub Benny Davis, before a hat-trick from another sub in Isaac Sands put a gloss on the scoreline for Angel, sealing a 9-4 win.

Jones singled out midfielders Gunn and James Gallagher, while also singing the praises of sub Sands after his second-half treble.

"We are focussed on the league first and foremost and anything else is a bonus, but we are really pleased to be in the semi-finals," said Jones.

Trafalgar's last eight clash at home to Sessay was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Graham Lower School.

Angel Reserves also secured a cup victory as they beat Castle Tavern 5-2 in the Goal Sports Trophy.

Tavern took the lead after player-boss Dan Thomas fired in from the penalty spot, but Angel led 3-1 at the break after goals from Harry Cooper, Kurt Williamson and Robbie Scarborough.

Steve Whittaker tapped in at the back post to make it 4-1, but Kyle O'Toole scored to give Tavern hope at 4-2.

However any hopes of a comeback were quashed when Michael Hernandez scored a fifth for Angel to wrap up the scoring.

Dom Barber and Whittaker were the star men for Angel, while Wayne Shaw stood out for Tavern.

Zachary Hansen and Ryan Link were in fine form for Hush as they bagged all 10 goals in their 10-3 win against Golden Last between them.

Hush dominated from start to finish, Hansen smashing in a superb six goals and man of the match Link adding the other four for Dan Sheader's side.

Both Hansen and Link fired in superb strikes from the edge of the box on their way to a convincing win.

Callum Hinchcliffe, Luke Priestley scored for Golden Last, their third coming via an own goal, while their man of the match was Adam Martin.

Valley edged a 12-goal thriller against Newlands Reserves to move into the next round.

Top-scorer Sam Westmoreland handed Valley an early lead, but Newlands battled back to take a 3-1 lead.

It was all-square at the break though, goals from Adam Hartmann and Kieran Grzesiowski ensuring the sides went in level at 3-3 at half-time.

Valley improved in the second half and Brad Marshall scored a header to regain the lead for Ben Kristiansen's side at 4-3, before Neil Forsyth played a neat one-two with Westmoreland before firing in to make it 5-3.

Paul Nuttall's header on the hour-mark made it 6-3 before Danny Appleby fired in for 7-3 to put the result beyond any doubt.

The young Newlands side weren't lying down though and battled their way back to 7-5 to wrap up a thrilling cup clash.

Veteran Dave Wedge, Fin Willis, Taylor Jordan, Lewis Weller and Brandon Catherall scored the goals for Mark Eyres and Lee Dolan's side, while Conner Bell and Adam Quilter were their standout performers.

Appleby was the star man for victors Valley.

Newlands hammered Roscoes Bar 7-1 in Division One.

Kile Fields' goal made it 1-0 to Joe Hakings' side, Drew McCoubrey making it 2-0 heading into the break.

McCoubrey hit two at the start of the second half to make it 4-0, wrapping up his hat-trick in the process.

Lee Sutton scored with a decent strike from just outside the box to make it 4-1, but Ryan Rivis, Stew Bates and youngster Alfie McGregor, who lobbed the keeper from 20 yards out, wrapped up a comfortable 7-1 win for Newlands.

Left-back Chris Mann was Newlands' man of the match, while Roscoes keeper Matty Rowley made some impressive saves to keep the scoreline in single figures.

Fylingdales registered a comfortable 4-0 win against Ayton.

Si Forde's header from a Dave Welham cross opened the scoring for Dales, before Welham lobbed the Ayton keeper from 25 yards to double their lead.

Their third goal also came from Welham, who slotted neatly past the keeper after a clever assist from Forde.

Welham had the perfect chance to wrap up his hat-trick from the spot after a handball in the area, but he spurned the chance.

Fylingdales wrapped up their scoring with a good passing move from the back right through to attack, a neat pass from Chris Shrimpton finding Forde, who took it passed the keeper before squarin to Adam Crooks, who neatly found the corner of the empty net.

Boss Jamie Wassall singled out Shrimpton and Jack Pearce as his side's star men.