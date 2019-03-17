SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel spot on to set up Goal Sports Trophy final clash with Cayton

Angel Reserves and Cayton Corinthians won their respective semi-finals to set up a Goal Sports Trophy final clash.

Second division champions Angel Reserves needed penalties to seal their place in the final after a 2-2 draw against Eastfield Athletic.

Angel appeared to be cruising to victory as they led 2-0 at the break, Benny Davis notching a penalty and a free-kick to put Macauley Riley's side in control.

Athletic weren't ready to accept defeat however, and they produced a superb second-half fightback to draw 2-2 and send the game to penalties, Paul Oldroyd and a Steven Whitaker own goal from Tom Hickin's cross sealing their way back into the contest.

It wasn't to be for Andy Thorpe's side though, as Taylor Jordan pulled his penalty wide, Hickin blazed over and Jamie Osbourne saw his pen saved by Shaun Dolan as Angel cruised to a 3-0 shoot-out success.

Davis, Ryan Somers and man of the match Matty Forsyth all successfully converted their pens to send Angel through to the final.

Athletic boss Thorpe was quick to sing the praises of his side despite defeat.

"I'm extremely proud of every single one of them, they battled back superbly and I think Angel wouldn't disagree that if they game had gone on five minutes longer, we'd have nicked the win," he said.

Angel will lock horns with Cayton Corinthians in the final after they overcame Roscoes Bar by a 3-2 scoreline.

Bar led 1-0 at the interval, Matty Rowley netting the only goal of the first half.

Cayton levelled up after the interval, Harry Holden tapping in.

Corinthians then took the lead for the first time in the contest when Tyler Beck brought down a long ball superbly and finish with aplomb.

Roscoes battled back into the game and levelled matters up at 2-2, Rowley's effort squirming under Cayton keeper Dave Tonks and into the net.

Cayton's winner came after 80 minutes, Holden the scorer of the winning goal to send Steve Frederiksen's side into the final.

Frederiksen singled out keeper Tonks as his side's star man, while Scott Davison, Beck and Nicko Dunno also impressed.

Carl Hepples was Roscoes' man of the match.

Both games in Division One were postponed.

RESULTS

GOAL SPORTS TROPHY SEMI-FINALS

Angel Reserves 2-2 Eastfield Athletic (Angel won 3-0 on pens), Roscoes Bar 2-3 Cayton Corinthians

DIVISION 1

Trafalgar P-P Fylingdales, West Pier P-P Cask