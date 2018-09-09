SUNDAY LEAGUE / Four see red as Newlands edge Cask clash

Four players were given their marching orders as Newlands edged out promoted Cask 3-2 in Division One on the opening day of the new Scarborough Sunday League season.

Dan Sheader's promoted Cask, formerly Hush FC, took the lead with a stunning Callum Myers free-kick which arrowed into the top corner.

Newlands battled back, McCauley Lacey levelling matters up for Joe Hakings' troops.

Shem Atkinson became the first Cask player to be sent off just before the break for dissent, but that didn't seem to affect the promoted side too much as they moved into a 2-1 lead after the interval, Myers again with their goal.

Ryan Link was then given his marching orders to send Cask down to nine men and Newlands soon equalised through a Drew McCoubrey strike.

With the clock ticking down, Ryan Collings handled in the area and became Cask's third player to be sent off.

Jack Hakings made no mistake from the penalty spot, and to compound the promoted side's misery, Myers was also sent off for dissent in the aftermath of the penalty.

Sheader said: "The referee has made us look a lot worse than we actually were.

"We were the better side and deserved something from the game, but the red cards have cost us in the end."

Elsewhere in Division One, Fylingdales and Valley opened the new season with a 2-2 draw.

Adam Crookes handed Tommy Gray's Dales side the lead after an error by Valley gloveman Stefan Campbell, although the away side were left angered by what they thought was a foul on their keeper.

Valley battled back after the break, goals from centre-back Josh Westmoreland and Danny Appleby handing them a 2-1 lead.

The spoils were shared though, thanks to Sam Richardson's 88th-minute leveller.

Gray was unable to single out any stand-out individual performances, while Valley's star men were Josh Westmoreland and Jake Adams.

Trafalgar's game at West Pier was called off as there was no referee available.

In Division Two, Cayton Corinthians kicked off with a 6-0 home win against Eastfield Athletic.

Corinthians led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Leroy Donaldson and Harry Holden.

The hosts confirmed their dominance in the second half thanks to doubles from Dave Barber and Si Coupland.

Holden was Cayton's man of the match.

Angel Athletic Reserves beat Castle Tavern 5-1.

Jackson Jowett and Ryan Somers scored two each for Macauley Riley's side, their other goal coming from Aiden Thurston.

Adam Robertshaw and Niall Prentice were Athletic's star men.

Dan Blanchard grabbed Tavern's solitary goal.

Roscoes Bar and Saints FC drew 1-1.

Matty Rowley netted for Bar, who were under par in their opening encounter of the 2018/19 season.