SUNDAY LEAGUE / Fylingdales fight back for Newlands win

Fylingdales battled back from 2-0 down to beat Newlands 7-2 in Division One.

Lee Dolan's Newlands side led 2-0 thanks to goals from Callum O'Keefe and Kyle O'Toole and it seemed the away side were going to dominate proceedings.

But hosts Fylingdales had other ideas and roared back into the game, with doubles from Jimmy Landers and Si Forde, plus strikes from Dave Welham, Sam Richardson and Adam Crookes sealing a superb 7-2 win.

Neil Purves was the Dales man of the match, while Ben Dolan impressed for Newlands.

Trafalgar cruised to a 6-1 win at home to Cask.

Two first half strikes from Danny Glendinning, his first a superb volley, and goals from Sam Pickard and Curtis Rose had Traf 4-1 up at the break, Zac Hansen hitting Cask's goal.

Glendinning wrapped up his hat-trick from the penalty spot for 5-1 before a Jack Ramos header wrapped proceedings up.

Traf boss Joel Ramm handed the man of the match honours to Glendinning.

Full-backs Ross Kevan and Liam Mintoft impressed for Dan Sheader's Cask side.

Champions Angel also took maximum points after a 4-0 win at Valley.

Danny Collins smashed in a hat-trick for the victors, whose other goal came from Lloyd Henderson.

Neil Thomas and Collins stood out for Angel, while Valley goalkeeper Stefan Campbell made a string of superb saves to keep the scores respectable.

Cayton were the big winners in Division Two as they hit 10 unanswered goals past Castle Tavern.

Si Coupland was the main man in front of goal for Steven Frederiksen's side as he hammered in four goals for the victors.

Dave Barber and Rich Howes hit two apiece, with their other goals coming from Ryan Jones and Dan Bywater.

Joseph Huntley was Cayton's man of the match, while Duncan McDermott was Tavern's man of the match.

Eastfield Athletic produced a superb team performance to beat Roscoes Bar 7-2.

Man of the match Paul Oldroyd fired in two goals for Athletic, who fell behind to Sam Colling's early goal but battled back to lead 3-1 at half-time.

Despite an own goal after the break making it 3-2, Jordan Peet's brace and goals from Jamie Hartley, James Day and Matty Turner sealed a deserved 7-2 win.

RESULTS

DIVISION 1: Fylingdales 7-2 Newlands, Trafalgar 6-1 Cask Inn, Valley 0-4 Angel

DIVISION 2: Castle Tavern 0-10 Cayton, Eastfield Athletic 7-2 Roscoes Bar