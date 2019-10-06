Sunday League / Henderson hits four as Angel hammer Acklam in NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup

Holders Angel Athletic hammered AFC Acklam 9-0 to progress in the North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup.

Kurt Henderson was in fine form for Dan Jones' side, bagging four of their goals.

Neil Thomas hit a brace, Danny Collins and Lloyd Henderson got their names on the scoresheet and Joe Gallagher slotted in a penalty.

Jones said: "It was a great team performance, the whole team was impressive and share the man of the match."

Eastfield Athletic progressed into the next round after beating Oddfellows Athletic 2-1.

Andy Thorpe's side took the lead when Chris Milburn netted on 22 minutes.

Visitors Oddfellows levelled things up at 1-1 eight minutes later when a long-range strike squirmed through keeper Jordan Wood.

Athletic weren't to be denied though, Jordan Pratt netting the winner on the hour-mark after good work from Max Beecroft.

Man of the match for the victors was Jamie Jordan after a hardworking display in midfield.

West Pier's home clash against Catterick Village and Yarm Athletic v Newlands were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Angel Athletic Reserves' game at Castle Tavern in Division Two was abandoned after 70 minutes due to a severe head injury to Tavern goalkeeper Jim Houlder.

Athletic were winning 4-1 when Houlder suffered a kick to the head after flying off his line to challenge an Angel man.

Tom Sixsmith was Angel's stand-out performer as he hammered in a hat-trick for Adam Robertshaw's side, one of his goals coming from the penalty spot.

Jake McAleese notched the other goal for Angel.

While Sixsmith was their man of the match, Matty Dawson and Matty Forsyth impressed in midfield.

Paul Nuttall bagged Tavern's goal, while Miles I'Anson and Rob Goforth were their star men.

Saints v Fylingdales was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.