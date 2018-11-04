SUNDAY LEAGUE / Holders Traf make County Cup progress

North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup holders Trafalgar beat Valley 4-1 to move into the next round of the competition.

Joel Ramm's side sealed their progression thanks to two Sam Garnett goals and strikes from Jamie Patterson and Curtis Rose.

Nathan Vernon was Traf's star man.

James Love netted Valley's solitary goal, while goalkeeper Phil Holden and James Thompson stood out in a battling team display.

Beaten finalists and Sunday League champions Angel Athletic cruised through after beating Thornaby Sports & Leisure 8-2, Liam Mancrief smashing in five of their goals.

Martin Cooper bagged a brace and Jamie Bradshaw also found the back of the net in a dominant display.

Mancrief and Lloyd Henderson stood out for Angel.

Cask also moved into the next round following a superb 2-1 win on the road at Yarm Athletic.

Zac Hansen hammered in both the goals for Dan Sheader's side, for whom Ryan Link shone in a superb team performance.

A depleted Newlands side battled valiantly but lost 4-0 at Cleveland United.

Tyler Beck and veteran Joe Hakings impressed for Park, but Ellis Sellars was their man of the match.

Cayton Corinthians exited the competition after a poor first-half display saw them lose out 9-4 on the road at Cowton.

Steven Frederiksen's men were slow out of the blocks and were losing 6-1 at half-time.

Goals from Nicko Dunn, Chris Hannam, Scott Davison and Dave Barber weren't enough to complete a turnaround, despite an improvement after the break.

Ryan Jones was Cayton's star man.

A last-gasp Rich Tolliday goal handed West Pier maximum points on the road at Fylingdales following an 11-goal thriller in Division One.

Tolliday bagged a hat-trick in a thrilling 6-5 win that ebbed and flowed throughout, Mikey Anderson hitting two and Dan Bradbury Pier's other goal.

Harry Purves had earlier put Dales 1-0 up, while the home side's other goals came via a superb Tom Shrimpton hat-trick and a stunning long-range strike from Jake Faichney.

Tolliday and Callum Plant shared the man of the match honours for Pier.

Angel Athletic Reserves sealed a 6-3 win at home to Roscoes Bar in Division Two.

Two Adam Smith goals and a Jake Moore goal handed Angel a 3-1 lead at the break.

Moore then missed a penalty and Roscoes battled back to level scores up at 3-3, Gary Hepples, Martin Hadrick and George Allen the scorers for Lee Paterson's side.

Angel then regained the lead, Moore making amends for his penalty miss by heading in from Jackson Jowett's cross for 4-3, before Smith completed his hat-trick and Ryan Somers wrapped up the scoring for Macauley Riley's side.

Smith was named Angel's man of the match.

Eastfield Athletic hammered Castle Tavern 6-1.

Jamie Hartley, who was Athletic's man of the match after a dominate midfield display, Dan Thomas, Craig Moss, Paul Oldroyd and a Jordan Peet double sealed the win for Andy Thorpe's side.

Sam Foy netted Tavern's solitary goal, while Rich Curtis and Paul Mills impressed.

RESULTS

NRCFA SUNDAY CUP:

DIVISION 1:

DIVISION 2:

