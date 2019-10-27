Sunday League / Newlands bag six in Sunday Cup success against Cayton

Newlands won 6-2 against Cayton Corinthians to progress in the Scarborough & District FA Sunday Cup.

Zac Hansen bagged four goals for Dan Sheader's Newlands side, whose other goals were scored by Jack Hakings and Brad Rowley.

Sheader said: "It was a class effort from Zac Hansen, Brad Rowley, Ryan Link and Jack Hakings in midfield and the back four were all solid in another great team performance."

Nicko Dunn and Shaun Dolan were on the scoresheet for Cayton, whose star man was Scott Davison, while Aaron Armstrong and Dunn also impressed.

Roscoes Bar edged an eight-goal thriller by a 5-3 scoreline against Saints in Division Two.

Sam Collin, Craig Spooner, Lee Sutton, Alex Muir and Jack South were all on target for victors Roscoes, who were reduced to 10 men when player-boss Lee Paterson was sent off.

Rafal Jackow notched a penalty, while James Beasley and man of the match George Hirst found the back of the net for Saints.

Paterson said: "It was a team effort, we didn't play well but grafted hard with 10 men."

Castle Tavern collected three points courtesy of a 3-1 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Nathan Spencer lobbed the Athletic keeper from inside his own half top open the scoring before a Thamuer Dridi strike had Tavern 2-0 up at the break.

Dridi lashed in a superb free-kick on the hour-mark to wrap up the points, although debutant Jonny Hunter bagged a late consolation for Athletic.

"I can't give a man of the match as every single one of my lads played well, it was a brilliant team performance," said Tavern boss Dan Thomas.

Tom Swayne was awarded Athletic's man of the match honours after a hard-working display, but boss Andy Thorpe was far from impressed by his team’s efforts.

“It was the worst performance I can remember from us since we began, they wanted it more,” said Thorpe.

Sunday League Results

Scarborough & District FA Sunday Cup: Cayton Corinthians 2-6 Newlands.

Division One: Angel Athletic P-P Valley.

Division Two: Roscoes Bar 5-3 Saints, Eastfield Athletic 1-3 Castle Tavern, Fylingdales P-P Angel Athletic Reserves.