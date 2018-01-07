SUNDAY LEAGUE: Pier into semis after Ayton win

Paddy Parke's West Pier side beat Ayton 7-1 to move into the semi-finals of the Scarborough FA Cup.

Ayton started the game with just eight men, but were up to the full compliment after 10 minutes after further players turned up.

Danny Bradbury struck two goals in quick succession to hand Pier a 2-0 advantage inside 15 minutes before two Danny Cooper strikes and a Rich Tolliday goal saw the visitors head in at the break 5-0 up.

Cooper wrapped up his treble after the interval to make it 6-0 before Ayton hit back through Tom McKenzie-Fenwick for 6-1.

That was to prove merely a consolation as Tolliday hit his second and Pier's seventh to wrap up the scoring at 7-1.

Pier boss Parke singled out defensive duo Kyle Spivey and Adie Blake and was also impressed with midfielder Chris Watson, while singing the praises of his entire side.

Ayton player-boss Mark Plumpton was left dejected after a poor showing from his depleted side.

The other scheduled quarter-final between Newlands and Trafalgar was called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Snainton.

The only game in Division One between Fylingdales and Angel was also called off.

Hush remain top of the pile in Division Two after beating nearest rivals for the title Angel Reserves 3-1.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Hush took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Zachary Hansen rifled in from a tight angle.

They weren't ahead for long though, Kurt Williamson scoring at the other end just minutes later.

Hush regained the lead when player-boss Dan Sheader's strike came back off the post and Sam Turner reacted quickest to tap in.

The scoring was wrapped up 15 minutes from time, Hansen again firing in with a stunning lob from the right hand side of the box.

Hansen and James Seymour were Hush's star men.

Ayton Reserves kicked off 2018 with a 4-1 victory at Castle Tavern.

The depleted Tavern took a second-minute lead, Mark Craven getting on the end of Dave Gaddass' ball into the box.

Twenty minutes into the contest Ayton were level, Si Coupland's corner appeared to be heading straight into the back of the net before Liam Scott pounced and tapped in.

Ayton led for the first time in the contest after 30 minutes, Richard Howes finding the back of the Castle Tavern net.

Two second-half goals wrapped up the 4-1 win for Ayton.

Their third came via a Leroy Donaldson penalty after Scott Davison was bundled over in the box.

The goal of the game wrapped up the scoring as sub Dave Phillips found space on the edge of the box and lobbed the keeper.

Ayton boss Steven Frederiksen singled out Howes, Donaldson and Aaron Armstrong as his side's star men.

Valley picked up maximum points after a 2-1 win against Newlands Reserves.

Top-scorer Sam Westmoreland opened the scoring in the 37th minute, latching onto Brad Marshall's flick on and slotting into the back of the net.

Newlands equalised after the break, Lee McLaughlan firing in to capitalise on poor Valley defending.

Valley weren't to be denied their victory though and they claimed the three points after Westmoreland grabbed his second after bursting through the hosts' defence.

Westmoreland was Valley's man of the match while veteran Dave Wedge impressed for Newlands, whose boss Lee Dolan thought they deserved a share of the spoils from the game.