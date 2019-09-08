SUNDAY LEAGUE: Roscoes battle back from 3-1 down to beat Saints 4-3

Roscoes battled back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at home to Saints in their opening Scarborough Sunday League second division match of the season.

Roscoes went in front after 15 minutes when Jack South played a one-two with Sam Collin before the former netted with a low finish.

But the visitors took charge in the first half and were leading 3-1 by the half-time interval.

An own goal from a corner levelled the scores then Rafal Jackow and Shaun McAuley notched to put Saints in the driving seat.

Roscoes had other ideas though as they roared back into contention after the interval and Saints took their foot off the gas.

Gary Hepples headed in the second goal after a shot from tom Allen was saved to give Roscoes hope, and Collin then latched into a through-ball to make it 3-3

A dangerous ball into the penalty box from the left from South was then forced home by a Saints player into his own net to give Roscoes all three points.

Roscoes boss said: "We had to battle as they put pressure on us at the end but we just edged it.

"Jack South was our man of the match."

McAuley was named as the man of the match for Saints.

Eastfield Athletic roared to an 8-0 win at Castle Tavern.

Tom Swayne opened the scoring for the visitors, with Jamie Hartley adding a double.

Adam Martin made it 5-0 and then a hat-trick from super-sub Liam Johnson rounded off the scoring for Andy Thorpe's side.

Tavern boss Dan Thomas hit the woodwork with a penalty, with the hosts also missing a string of chances.

Thorpe said: "Joe Turner was our man of the match, but credit to everyone especially Liam for his three goals."

The Tavern star man was Michael Pugh in central midfield.

Angel Reserves romped to a 12-1 home win against Fylingdales.

Ryan Somers opened the scoring for the hosts, Stephen Whitaker adding a second and Harry Holden making it 3-0.

Josh Venner sealed the win with a fourth then Tom Sixsmith smacked in the next three, and Holden completed his own hat-trick with a Venner strike sandwiched inbetween.

Whitaker scored the 11th and the best was saved until last as Kieran Glave's superb 25-yard looping half-volley flew into the net.

Holden, Venner and Matty Dawson sparkled for the home side.