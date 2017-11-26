SUNDAY LEAGUE: Roscoes make cup progress after Tavern triumph

Roscoes Bar beat Division Two outfit Castle Tavern 3-2 to progress through to the next round of the Scarborough FA Sunday Cup.

Roscoes led after just five minutes, prolific frontman Raul Aldea latching onto a through-ball before calmly slotting in.

Tavern levelled up just five minutes later, player-boss Dan Thomas firing into the top corner after a ball from Finn McCusker.

Roscoes were soon back in front, Liam Rowley playing Lee Sutton in down the right flank, and he managed to hold off his marker before finding the bottom corner.

The top-flight said felt they should've been awarded a penalty shortly after that when Carl Hepples was brought down, but a free-kick was awarded instead.

Tavern levelled up again just before half-time when Matty Rowley's attempted tackle only teed up Tavern's Duncan McDermott to score and send the sides in level at the break.

The winner came in the second half after a neat team move involving Aldea and Matty Rowley before man of the match Andy Noon applied the finishing touch to send Roscoes through.

Wayne Shaw was man of the match for Tavern.

Angel cruised into the next round after they hammered Ayton Reserves 13-3 in a game switched to their home pitch at Flixton.

Man of the match Joe Gallagher banged in four goals for Dan Jones' side, while Jack Pinder and Danny Collins both hit two apiece.

Angel were dominant right from the off, leading 5-0 inside 10 minutes, with their other goals coming from Benny Davis, Martin Cooper, Ben Mason, Dom Barber and Lloyd Henderson.

Player-boss Jones said: "Fair play to Ayton Reserves. Steven Frederiksen and his side have a great attitude and they kept grafting."

Jones also singled out holding midfielder Barber as one of his side's star men.

Joe D'Angelo, Richard Howes and man of the match Chris Hannam bagged the goals for Ayton.

Newlands v Trafalagar and Ayton v West Pier were both called off.

In the only game to go ahead in Division Two, Newlands Reserves beat struggling Golden Last 8-2.

Mikey Anderson smashed in four goals for the victors, with their other goals coming from a Finn Willis double and strikes from Callum Randerson and Jack Lauchlan.

Willis was Newlands' man of the match while Nick David also impressed at centre-back.

Newlands' victory saw them leap up to third place in the Division Two standings.

Elswhere, Radio Scarborough called their home game against Angel Reserves off on Wednesday, and Valley's game against Hush was also postponed.