SUNDAY LEAGUE: Salt smashes last-gasp winner as Traf battle back in cup clash

Trafalgar battled back on three occasions on their way to a dramatic 4-3 win at TS1 Tees Valley in the North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup.

Col Jenkinson's visitors were slow out of the blocks on the artificial 3G surface and were punished when the hosts took an early lead.

Back came Traf though and striker Liam Salt levelled matters up when he found the top corner from 25 yards out.

The hosts were soon back in front at 2-1, but Sam Garnett was on hand to tap in from close-range to ensure the visitors were level at the break.

Traf fell behind for the third time in the contest just five minutes after the break, a strike which was heading comfortably wide taking a wicked deflection off Alex Sheader and flying into the back of the net.

It looked like Traf were heading out of the competition as TS1 led with just a couple of minutes left on the clock, but the visitors continued to press for a way back into the game and Mikey Barker found a yard of space and rifled in a half-volley from the edge of the box that nestled in the bottom corner to make it 3-3.

As the clock ticked away towards extra-time, Salt dropped his shoulder and unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner to win the game in dramatic circumstances for Traf and send them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Delighted boss Jenkinson said: "We were all over them, but they took the few chances they had and it looked like we were going out.

"These players never give in though and they kept working hard and they got the rewards in the end."

Jenkinson singled out Salt as his man of the match, while praising defender Sheader and his entire side's performance.