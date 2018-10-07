SUNDAY LEAGUE / Ten-man Traf battle back to win at Carlin How

North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup holders Trafalgar kicked off the defence of their crown with a 3-1 win at Carlin How, despite falling behind and playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.

Hosts Carlin How took the lead via a scrappy goal 10 minutes in, but midfield workhorse Sam Garnett ensured scores were level at the break after he headed in on the half-hour mark.

Traf were dealt a blow five minutes after the break when Frank Belt was shown a red card after a rash challenge.

That didn't halt Joel Ramm's side from sealing the win and progressing in the competition though, as the player-manager headed them into the lead before Garnett wrapped things up with his second and Traf's third.

Ramm was full of praise for his entire side, but singled out two-goal hero Garnett as their star man.

West Pier crashed out after a 4-2 defeat away at Cowton.

Dane Robinson and Rich Tolliday bagged the goals for Joe Sheader and Paddy Parke's side.

Roscoes Bar were well beaten 10-1 on the road at a strong Yarm Albion side.

Lee Sutton scored Bar's only goal of the game.

Castle Tavern failed to raise a side for their trip to take on Stokesley SC.

Newlands cruised to a 6-0 home win against Fylingdales in Division One, Kyle O'Toole their star man with four goals.

O'Toole was in fine form in front of goal as he helped Lee Dolan's side to victory, one of his goals a superb header.

Tyler Whiteman also scored with a bullet header and Jack Hakings got on the scoresheet.

Macca Lacey and Josh Welburn were the star men for Park, alongside four-goal hero O'Toole and debutant James Clifford.

Angel beat Valley 4-0 to maintain their fine start to the season.

Two Jamie Bradshaw goals handed Angel a 2-0 lead heading in at half-time.

Debutant Liam Mancrief and Gaz Thomas added to their tally in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.

Player-boss Dan Jones singled out Lloyd Henderson and Joe Gallagher as their star men.

Angel Reserves beat Saints FC 3-2 in Division Two.

After a goalless first half, goals from Regan Hewitt, Jake Moore and Aaron Armstrong put Angel in command at 3-0.

Goals from Joshua Curry and Mark Webster gave Saints hope of a comeback, but they couldn't pull level and the visitors claimed the points.

Hewitt and Lyall Carter shone for victors Angel.

Cayton Corinthians were 5-2 winners on the road at Eastfield Athletic.

Goals were level at 2-2 at the break, but a superb second half display from Corinthians saw them home to the win.

Man of the match Dave Barber scored two for the victors, whose other goals came from Si Coupland, Jamie Heritage and Luke Chambers.

SUNDAY LEAGUE RESULTS

NORTH RIDING COUNTY FA SUNDAY CHALLENGE CUP

Carlin How 1-3 Trafalgar

Cowton 4-2 West Pier

Stokesley SC P-P Castle Tavern (Castle Tavern failed to raise a side)

Yarm Albion 10-1 Roscoes Bar

DIVISION ONE

Angel 4-0 Valley

Newlands 6-0 Fylingdales

DIVISION TWO

Eastfield Athletic 2-5 Cayton Corinthians

Saints FC 2-3 Angel Athletic Reserves