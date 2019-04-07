SUNDAY LEAGUE: Trafalgar see off West Pier

Trafalgar claimed a 6-2 home win against West Pier in the Scarborough Sunday League first division.

Player-boss Joel Ramm led the way with a brace of goals, with Mikey Barker, Jamie Patterson, Wayne Aziz and Sam Garnett also on target.

Sub Chris Dove impressed for the victors.

Rich Tolliday scored both goals for Pier, with Mikey Anderson their man of the match.

Saints kept their hopes of finishing second in Division Two alive with a 2-0 win against Castle Tavern.

Elliot Backhouse opened the scoring for Saints, with Dave Purdy's effort sealing victory.

Rob Goforth, Steven Chittenden and Luke Page all played well for a depleted Tavern side.