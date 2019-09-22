Sunday League / Valley and Angel share the spoils after eight-goal thriller

Sunday League Division One champions Angel Athletic were held to a 4-4 draw by Valley after an eight-goal thriller.

Valley took an early lead thanks to Danny Appleby's second-minute strike before Harry Ward doubled their advantage 10 minutes in.

Back came champions Angel though, Robbie Scarborough and new signing Chris Pearson finding the back of the net to level matters up.

Valley led at the interval, Ward cutting in from the flank and firing in for 3-2.

Pearson again levelled matters up after the interval, but Ward wrapped up his hat-trick when firing into the bottom corner when played in through on goal.

Angel weren't to be denied a share of the spoils however, Ben Mason's superb overhead-kick wrapping the scoring up at 4-4.

Angel boss Dan Jones singled out keeper Scott Wardman for keeping his side in the game, while hat-trick hero Ward was Valley's man of the match, while debutant Harry Keary also impressed in midfield for Ben Kristiansen's side.

Trafalgar sealed a 4-0 win against Cayton Corinthians.

After a goalless first half, Traf took control after the break and two goals from man of the match Chris Dove and strikes from Luke Jones and Jamie Patterson sealed the points for Niall Gibb's men.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen was impressed with his entire side after a battling display.

Newlands and West Pier shared the spoils after a battling goalless draw.

Pier's Jordan Scott spurned the best chance to break the deadlock in the contest when he missed a penalty, while Newlands also failed to finish off a number of chances too.

Brad Atkinson was Pier's man of the match, while boss Paddy Parke was also impressed with his back four.

Roscoes Bar won 4-2 on the road at Castle Tavern in Division Two.

Lee Paterson's men led 1-0 at the break courtesy of Jack South's strike.

A free-kick from South after the interval doubled Bar's lead, but Tavern battled back to make it 2-1.

Roscoes were soon back in charge though, Al Wray playing a neat one-two with Liam Rowley before firing into the bottom corner.

An audacious long-range effort from Lee Sutton made it 4-1 to wrap up the points, before Tavern bagged a late consolation goal to finish things off at 4-2.

Wray was named as Roscoes' man of the match.

Eastfield Athletic's home game against Fylingdales was abandoned after 38 minutes when the visitors walked off the pitch.

Dales started the game with only nine men and then had a player come off injured.

Si Forde's visitors then had a player sin-binned, taking them down to seven men.

Athletic led the contest 2-0 when the game was prematurely halted.

Saints and Angel Athletic Reserves drew 2-2.

Neither side could find a way through in the first half, but Harry Holding fired Angel ahead after the break.

Rafal Jackow bagged a brace to put Saints 2-1 up, but Matty Dawson headed in an 85th-minute leveller to seal a share of the spoils for Adam Robertshaw's Angel.

Saints couldn't single out a man of the match after a solid team effort, while Kieran Glave was Angel's star man.