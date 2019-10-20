Sunday League / Valley and Cayton share the spoils after six-goal thriller

A last-gasp leveller from Callum Randerson sealed Valley a point from a 3-3 draw at Cayton Corinthians in Division One of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Valley almost led in the first minute, but Sam Westmoreland's audacious lob drifted narrowly wide.

Cayton took the lead via a Damian Loggie own goal and Nicko Dunn's strike, but an Aaron Armstrong own goal halved Valley's deficit to 2-1 heading into the half-time break.

A superb solo effort from Shaun Dolan soon restored Cayton's two-goal advantage after the interval.

Valley battled back again though and 20 minutes from time Jake Adams headed in to give Ben Kristensen's men hope.

It appeared Valley were going to run out of time to get on level terms, but Randerson found the bottom corner through a sea of bodies in stoppage time to seal a dramatic draw.

Ben Dolan, Shaun Dolan and Dan Bywater impressed for Cayton, while Adams was Valley's man of the match after an impressive display.

Trafalgar v Newlands and West Pier v Angel were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Angel Athletic Reserves picked up maximum points after beating Eastfield Athletic 5-0 in Division Two.

Jake Moore and Stephen Whitaker were in fine form for the victors, bagging a brace apiece for Adam Robertshaw's men.

Jack Pinder fired in Angel's other goal in a comfortable victory.

"The whole defence were solid with debutant Jamie Hartley our man of the match," said Robertshaw.

Despite their defeat, Adam Martin was Eastfield's star man.

Saints and Castle Tavern had to settle for a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Adam Hartmann and Rafal Jackow scored the goals for Keith Savage's Saints side, who battled back from a goal-down at the interval.

Adam Eustace was Saints' man of the match.