SUNDAY ROUND-UP: Newlands sink rivals Traf to seal semi-final spot

A Liam Cooper double helped Newlands to a 4-1 home win against rivals Trafalgar and book their spot in the semi-finals of the Scarborough FA Sunday Cup semi-finals.

The home side got off to the ideal start when central midfielder Dan Freer headed home after only 10 minutes.

Newlands, red kit, in action against Trafalgar

Newlands doubled their lead just before half-time, when left-sided midfielder Cooper hammered in a left-footed shot from 18 yards into the top corner.

Cooper completed his brace and gave the hosts some breathing space with a low shot from 30 yards, this time with his right foot.

The visitors then started to come back into the game more and got a goal back with a great header from Jamie Patterson.

But the home side restored their three-goal lead when Ben Luntley finished expertly from 12 yards to secure his side's spot in the last four.

Newlands boss Joe Hakings said: "Everyone played that well today that I have to the give the man of the match to all of them.

"I think we are getting back to our best now and everything is starting to look good."

In start contrast Col Jenkinson had little sympathy for his Traf troops: "The man of the match was Kieran Link as he never stopped working, the rest of them do not deserve a mention.

"We need to get back up for it for next week's North Riding FA Cup clash."

Ayton slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to Roscoes Bar in Division One.

The home side, mainly made up of reserve players, were all over Roscoes for the first 20 minutes, but they failed to make this superiority pay and were punished for this by two goals for the away side.

Jamie Wray opened the scoring for Roscoes with a shot which slipped under the Ayton custodian after a fine through-ball from Martin Hadrick and then Lee Sutton made it 2-0.

The hosts then switched off in defence again as Harry Harman and Sutton collected decent through-balls to make it 4-0 at the interval.

Ayton started brightly again after the break and pulled a goal back through Liam Scott's header from a Nicko Dunn corner but the damaged had already been done and Roscoes collected the three points.

Scott Davison, in central midfield, was the Ayton man of the match, while keeper Matty Rowley made a couple of cracking stops and collected confidently throughout to earn the star man award for the victors.

Hush claimed top spot in Division Two, but did it the hard way with a 5-4 win at second-from-bottom Radio Scarborough, who put in a battling performance.

Sam Turner opened the scoring for the away side, adding a touch to what looked like a goalbound effort from Zac Hansen, but the latter soon got on target to make it 2-0.

The hosts got back into the game with a cracking effort from man of the match George Hirst and a Rafal Jackow effort, but a Dan Sheader header put Hush back in front.

Hirst then levelled again with a 35-yard rocket of a shot which flew into the top corner, but Hansen restored Hush's lead with a fierce shot from the edge of the area after a good move.

The hosts scored against through Shane McCauley in the closing moments but it was too late to save the home side from defeat,

The star men for Hush were player-boss Sheader in the centre of midfield and left-sided midfielder Liam Mintoft.

Newlands Reserves cruised to a 13-1 win at Golden Last thanks to a five-goal haul from their man of the match, 16-year-old Fin Willis.

Joe Sunter and Josh Williams scored two goals apiece for Newlands, with the impressive Louis Mancrief, Mikey Anderson, Conner Bell and Fin McGregor also on the scoresheet.