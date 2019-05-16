Supporters’ Club hand Scarborough Athletic a ground boost

Scarborough Athletic’s Supporters’ Club have handed Boro a huge boost.

With construction of the new stand well underway, the additional seats it provides means seats in the main stand can now be removed and additional wheelchair spaces created. This will increase the capacity from four to 12.

The club have been prohibited from doing this previously due to the requirement of needing a minimum number of seats in the ground.

A cheque was handed to the club for £2,400 by the chairman of the Supporters’ Club Ken Pattison.

The money covers the cost of all the work, including signage and paint, and means work can begin on creating the new spaces, which will be ready in time for the start of the new season.

Supporters’ Club committee member Neil Daniel, explained: “This will allow people to turn up on the day with their carer, as at the moment we have only been able to take pre-bookings.

“This offers greater flexibility to our disabled supporters, as the nature of disabilities can mean you don’t always know how you’re going to be on the morning until you get up and whether you are well enough to attend the game.

“The building of the new stand has made this possible and it will also benefit away teams who bring disabled supporters, as this is something we’ve struggled to accommodate in the first two years here.”

Chairman Trevor Bull added: “It is brilliant that the Supporters’ Club have helped us in this way.

“When you apply for a grant from the Football Stadium Improvement Fund you have to pass a number of criteria.

“This money will help us no end with that.

“It means that, at the back of the stand, we will be able to go from having four wheelchair bays to eight, making our stadium a much more all inclusive one.”