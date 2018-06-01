Taylor and Johnson commit futures to Boro

Tommy Taylor and Jack Johnson have become the latest players to commit their futures to Scarborough Athletic.

Keeper Taylor impressed for Boro in their promotion campaign, with young full-back Johnson also hitting form for Steve Kittrick's side.

The pair join skipper Dave Merris, Luke Dean, Nathan Valentine, Lewis Sudgen, James Cadman and Jimmy Beadle in agreeing terms with the club ahead of their maiden season in the Evo-Stik Premier Division North.

Boss Kittrick told The Scarborough News: "He's (Taylor) done very well for us and got better as the season went on.

"We had a long conversation about the future of this club and I told him we want to be playing Conference football in two years time and he agreed.

"Jack is a good, young player who also showed great improvement last season, and he'll only get better going forward too."