Teenage star Kian Spence delighted with new defensive role at Scarborough Athletic

Teenager Kian Spence is relishing his new role in Scarborough Athletic's defence and is hoping they can continue their improved recent league form at Grantham on Saturday.

Spence, 18, came to the club during the summer as a midfielder, having opted to leave the Under-23 set-up at Championship club Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

He had a promising pre-season in midfield but the start of the BetVictor Northern Premier League season saw the club and Spence both struggling, but since his switch to right-back Spence has been on top form and has played a key role in the club's resurgence in form.

Spence said: "I have been really enjoying it since I have been moved to right-back, I really thought the pre-season went well for me but then the start of the season was not so great.

"Since I have been playing at right-back it has been great for me as I have had a good run of games and we have been doing a lot better in the league.

"I think the fact that myself and Wayne Brooksby, who has also been moved to left-back, are very attacking full-backs it surprises a lot of the teams we are playing against. John (Deacey) often says that the best form of defence is attack.

"It also means that when we push up it forces their wingers back as well, but I also enjoy tracking back as probably the main part of my game is my mobility and energy levels.

"Pete Davidson has also helped massively, as his defensive role in central midfield allows him to cover when either myself of Wayne are pushing upfield."

Spence, who came through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough, is also full of praise for the backing that the Boro fans have given him since his arrival.

He added: "Considering I had come from only playing matches in front of parents and this was my first experience of first-team football it has been brilliant.

"Things could not have gone any better as the fans have been great from my first game. The amount of fans who follow us to all the away matches as well as the home ones is superb.

"I think that they are realising we have been playing well despite picking up the draws at home and that it was only a matter of time before that first home win against Hyde."

Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Atherton Collieries saw Boro fall out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle, and Spence admits that the team struggled to get going in the midweek clash.

"We never really got going and weren't playing at the same level as we had in the last few league matches, the pitch didn't help as it was very slippy but that is no excuse for the defeat.

"Hopefully we can bounce back on Saturday at Grantham and get back to winning ways to work our way up the table.

"We are now getting a few more players back from injury, so there will be plenty of competition for places in the team and players will know that if performance levels drop at all then there are other options for the manager."