The Valley, pictured above winning the Ryedale Hospital Cup final, have secured the Beckett Football League Division Two title

This was the final league outing of the season for both clubs, writes Andrew Stanton.

Heslerton had cemented their highest finish in Division Two for four years but were still hoping to give a good account of themselves against the Scarborough side who, with promotion nailed on, were still eying top spot.

It would be very much a game of missed opportunities for the Blues who found the Valley keeper in fine form saving well from Jordan Anderson on several occasions.

Goldsborough moved into the semi-finals of the Marisa Cup.

Heslerton keeper Simon Clark was equally as busy though Valley’s finishing was more clinical with a hat-trick for Richard Tolliday and goals from Rafal Jackow, Tyson Stubbings and Jensen Bradbury.

Heslerton playmaker Morgan Kendrew created a host of second-half chances for his fellow forwards to no avail, with Jack Burnett coming close with a header that cannoned off a post from a Kendrew corner.

Heslerton finally looked to have made a breakthrough with a Will Mitchell header following a flick on from George Ridler, only for the Valley keeper to make the save of the game, clawing the ball to safety.

Man of the Match for Heslerton was the illustrious Kendrew who deserved more from his creativity while Tolliday took the plaudits for Valley.

The other Division Two tie of the day saw Whitby Fishermen’s Academy conclude their 2022/23 campaign with a 10-3 loss at promoted Wombleton Wanderers.

This time of the season brings the final cup competition in The Marisa Cup.

Saturday saw Amotherby & Swinton Reserves host Division One side Kirkdale United.

The visitors very much controlled proceedings the moment they took the lead with a first-half goal from 16-year-old forward Will Pepler.

Kirkdale talisman Rob Galtrey would then add a second and third goal for his side before the reliable Ryan Watson slotted home to conclude the scoring.

Man of the Match for Kirkdale was hard-working full-back Tom Kyte.

In the second quarter-final of the day, second division Goldsborough entertained top-flight Bagby & Balk, with the Whitby-based outfit running out 5-2 winners.