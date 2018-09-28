THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: Teams get set for Junior Cup action

Two of the area's top FA cup competitions swing into action on Saturday.
Saturday League leaders Edgehill play host to Sherburn in the Scarborough FA District Cup, while fellow high-flyers Filey Town head to Newlands.
Free-scoring Hunmanby United make the trip to Seamer, while second division Ayton head to Itis Itis Rovers.
In the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup, Saturday League Division Two leaders play host to Beckett League Division One side Sinnington, with West Pier Reserves, who have also won all four of their games this season, at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves.
Fishburn Park Reserves host York League side Slingsby, while Scalby Reserves make the trip to face Kirkdale United and Snainton head to Gillamoor.
SATURDAY'S FIXTURES
Scarborough FA District Cup (2pm ko straight to penalties)
Seamer Sports v Hunmanby Utd
Newlands Park v Filey Town
Edgehill v Sherburn
Itis Itis Rovers v Ayton
Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup (2pm ko straight to penalties)
Eastfield Ath v Cayton Ath
FC Rosette v Seamer Sports Res
West Pier Res v Kirkbymoorside Res
Fishburn Park Res v Slingsby
Edgehill Res v Sinnington
Gillamoor v Snainton
Kirkdale v Scalby Res
Scarborough Saturday League
Division One
Goal Sports v West Pier
Division Two
Goldsborough Utd v Eastfield Town
SUNDAY'S FIXTURES
Scarborough Sunday League
Division One
Newlands v Trafalgar, Cask Inn v Fylingdales, West Pier v Angel
Division Two
Castle Tavern v Eastfield Athletic, Roscoes Bar v Angel Reserves, Saints FC v Cayton