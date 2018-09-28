THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: Teams get set for Junior Cup action

Two of the area's top FA cup competitions swing into action on Saturday.

Saturday League leaders Edgehill play host to Sherburn in the Scarborough FA District Cup, while fellow high-flyers Filey Town head to Newlands.

Free-scoring Hunmanby United make the trip to Seamer, while second division Ayton head to Itis Itis Rovers.

In the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup, Saturday League Division Two leaders play host to Beckett League Division One side Sinnington, with West Pier Reserves, who have also won all four of their games this season, at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Fishburn Park Reserves host York League side Slingsby, while Scalby Reserves make the trip to face Kirkdale United and Snainton head to Gillamoor.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES

Scarborough FA District Cup (2pm ko straight to penalties)

Seamer Sports v Hunmanby Utd

Newlands Park v Filey Town

Edgehill v Sherburn

Itis Itis Rovers v Ayton

Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup (2pm ko straight to penalties)

Eastfield Ath v Cayton Ath

FC Rosette v Seamer Sports Res

West Pier Res v Kirkbymoorside Res

Fishburn Park Res v Slingsby

Edgehill Res v Sinnington

Gillamoor v Snainton

Kirkdale v Scalby Res

Scarborough Saturday League

Division One

Goal Sports v West Pier

Division Two

Goldsborough Utd v Eastfield Town

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Scarborough Sunday League

Division One

Newlands v Trafalgar, Cask Inn v Fylingdales, West Pier v Angel

Division Two

Castle Tavern v Eastfield Athletic, Roscoes Bar v Angel Reserves, Saints FC v Cayton