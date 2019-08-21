Tickets for Whitby Town v Scarborough Athletic game to go on sale at South Shields match

Tickets for the Whitby Town v Boro league fixture on Tuesday September 3 will be available for the first time on Bank Holiday Monday, when Athletic host South Shields

Tickets will be on sale in the clubhouse prior to the game.

Tickets for the Whitby away fixture are priced at £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and children as set by the home club.

Valley Bar Seadogs Travel Club are running unofficial transport to the derby fixture, with members receiving free away travel.

Non-members will be charged £5 and £2.50 for children, call 07598931572 to book or with any enquiries relating to away travel.