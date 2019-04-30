Tickets still available for Scarborough Athletic's cup final with Marske United at the Riverside

Tickets are still available for Thursday night's North Riding FA Senior Cup final between Scarborough Athletic and Marske United at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Boro are looking to go one better this year after losing out by a 1-0 scoreline at the hands of Middlesbrough Under-23s in last year's final.

A Marske side from the Evo-Stik East stand in their way in a clash that gets underway at 7.30pm.

Boro have confirmed that they have sold around 350 tickets for the game, with a total of 600 being snapped up by both sets of supporters.

North Riding FA chief executive Steven Wade said: “Excitement is building here at North Riding FA for what promises to be another fantastic showcase of grassroots football in our county.

"Our Senior Cup finals are hugely popular events each season, and I’m sure this year will be no exception – especially with two fantastic sides in Marske United and Scarborough Athletic taking to the stage.

“I’d like to thank Middlesbrough FC for once again agreeing to host our showpiece event at Riverside Stadium.

"A contest as important as this deserves a special venue – and the Riverside Stadium certainly provides that. Their support for our Senior Cup continues to be appreciated by the staff and board at North Riding FA.”

Admission is priced at £6 for adults and £3 for children. Tickets can be purchased from the competing clubs in advance of the final or on the night from the Riverside Stadium ticket office.